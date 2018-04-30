The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 results, for both Paper I and Paper II, on its official website jeemain.nic.in at 11 am Monday.

The results have been delayed and experts have said that the JEE Main Results 2018 might be out only after 1 pm, reported Times Now.

However, International Business Times India has not been able to confirm it independently. Also, no official time has been specified on the website or the information bulletin.

The ranks of the student as well as the list of the candidates eligible for the JEE Advanced exam will also be uploaded to the site. The results will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Here is how you can check the results:

Open the official website: jeemain.nic.in [Click on the link]

Scroll down a bit, and you click on the link that says: "JEE Mains 2017 Results".

It will take you to a page or popup where you will be asked to enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin issued to you.

Key in and click "Enter". It should take you to the results page.

What you will now have in front of you is not only your marks but also your rank and whether you are eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced test.

The rank will be in two parts: The all-India rank and the all-India rank by category.

In 2017, the JEE Main — also known as the JEE Main test results were declared April 26.