In the wake of the recent CBSE class 12 Economics paper leak, students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) conducted Sunday, April 8, have raised eyebrows over a few questions. At least nine objective questions in set-c from the Physics subject were allegedly identical to that of a mock test conducted by a coaching center in 2016.

Interestingly, the numerical values of a few answer options were also same as the mock test. However, the officials of Narayana Coaching Academy in Hyderabad, the coaching center under the scanner, have rubbished the claims, The Times of India reported.

"These questions were a part of our 'grand finale' test a few years ago in 2016. Similar questions are there in some textbooks also. Our research team has received these forwards and it looks like someone has doctored our question paper to malign our image," Narayana Coaching Academy officials told TOI.

The identical questions in the JEE paper were 64, 67, 77, 78, 81, 83, 86 and 87. Many students have claimed that not only were the questions similar but even the answer options were same, the daily reported.

The information about the students finding out about the similar questions went viral following which Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials were alerted over the "coincidence." CBSE officials have said that they are looking into the matter. The JEE is an examination organized by the CBSE.

Nearly 10 lakh students wrote the examination conducted across 112 cities this year. Out of the 10 lakh, the top 2,24,000 candidates will appear for JEE Advanced May 20.

A senior professor claimed that the identical questions were just a mere coincidence as many papers have carried out those questions in the past. "I am sure other questions in the paper were picked up from plenty of resources available in the market. Even Narayana teachers would have picked up those questions for their model papers from other sources rather than preparing new questions," M Srikanth, the director of Delta Academy in Hyderabad, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.