The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the 2018 JEE (Advanced) examination results on Sunday (June 10). The IIT Kanpur conducted JEE (Advanced) this year and all those who secure all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appear for the exam.

Though the results will be available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, no exact time for the declaration has been aroused as of now.

According to reports, the examination scores, as well as all-India rankings of JEE Advanced 2018, will be released on the same day.

Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) is an annual engineering college entrance examination in India. IIT Kanpur has also released a notification stating that across the IITs, 291 seats have been added. As per Ministry of Human Resource Development orders, 800 supernumerary seats have also been created for female candidates.

Here's how to check the results:

1) Log on to the official website, results.jeeadv.ac.in

2) Look out for the link 'JEE Advanced Result 2018'

3) Enter credentials and submit.

Candidates should not forget to take out a print out of the same for future reference.

Counselling, registration, and choice filling for the academic programme under the authority will start from June 15 and eligible candidates can apply for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITSs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs.