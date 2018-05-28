COMEDK UGET 2018 results are out and the top ten positions went to boys, and of them, the first, fifth and sixth ranks were bagged by Bengaluru-based students.

The All-India entrance test for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka has become more competitive with many students from outside the state performing better. Last year, all the top 10 ranks were bagged by students from the state.

Durbha Aditya, from National Public School (NPS), HSR Layout, was ranked first. He said he would pursue specialisation in artificial intelligence. Nikhil S Pai and Pratik Sanjay Bhirud were ranked at fifth and sixth positions respectively, according to the Times of India.

The results of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), which were announced on Sunday evening (May 27), also revealed that 42 among 100 rank holders are from Karnataka.

"It is pretty good performance from the students of the State. Compared to the first results, where not even 10% of the students from the State could figure in the top 100, we have come a long way. Also, a score of 168 is a tall score and two were able to get it. Based on tie-breaker rules, the boy from Karnataka was given the first rank," said S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK, reported The Hindu.

COMEDK held its 2018 entrance test on May 13 and 62,306 students took the test. Also, the test was conducted online in 137 cities across the country in 291centres.

The ranking will help students seek admission to various private engineering colleges in Karnataka with a fee capped at three times more than the usual one collected by the government colleges at around Rs.180,000.

The ranks and seats to be allotted under the Karnataka CET (KCET 2018) is likely to be announced on May 30 but the Comedk usually holds its counselling after KCET counselling to avoid overlap. The number of seats, fees and counselling dates of COMEDK will be announced soon.

The cutoff this year is likely to go up considerably. Last year, the top RV Engineering College cutoff for Comedk UGET after the second round of counselling was around 373 in computers stream.