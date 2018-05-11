COMEDK, the body which conducts entrance test for Karnataka private engineering colleges, will hold its 2018 entrance test coming Sunday, May 13, just a day after Karnataka elections.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) said the students taking its undergraduate engineering test called UGET 2018 should download their hall tickets online and take a printout that they should carry for the test.

COMEDK in its statement said that the students should report at their respective examination centres in the morning at 8 am sharp. The examination, earlier held in Karnataka, is being conducted all over India since last year.

There are more than 20,000 engineering seats available under COMEDK-affiliated colleges which number more than 150.

Students who did not get a printout of their admission ticket or TAT for COMEDK UGET 2018, are advised to download it from the official website comedk.org by Saturday, May 12, as it was the last date to download the TAT for admission to Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Engineering courses in Karnataka. The hard copy of the admission ticket for the entrance test cannot be sent through the usual mail to the registered candidates, clarified COMEDK.

Here's how you can download admission ticket for COMEDK:

1. Open comedk.org, the official website of COMEDK 2018

2. Click on the 'Login COMEDK UGET Application'

3. Enter application sequence number or the user ID and password

4. Click on the login button and download the admit card

The test pattern of COMEDK UGET 2018, which will be based on the syllabus of 10 + 2 / 12th STD / 2nd PUC, have three categories and the students have to answer 60 MCQ questions in Physics, 60 in Chemistry and 60 MCQ questions in Mathematics.

A total of 180 questions should be answered within three hours' time, which will start at 10 am in the morning and end at 1 pm on Sunday. Total Marks would be 180.

Apart from the pattern, COMEDK UGET 2018 is held as follows:

Medium of Examination will be 'English' Only

Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. In case of a tie, the principle of least negative responses or wrong answers will be adopted. In addition, if required, other methods may be adapted to break ties. Usually, for each mark between 60 and 70, there will be 100 to 500 students with the same score but lesser rank.

The cutoff mark for top 10 colleges vary. For instance, RV College of Engineering cutoff rank for Computers in the first round of counselling last year (2017) was 74. Usually, students choose RV college, followed by PES University main campus, PESIT south campus, BMS college of engineering before opting for other colleges.