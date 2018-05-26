Candidates who sat for the COMEDK UGET 2018 examination can check their provisional answer key from the official website. The provisional answer key, which was released recently. The final ranking will be released a day after Karnataka CET releases its ranking expected next week.

The The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) ranking will help students seek admission to various private engineering colleges in Karnataka with a fee capped at three times more than the usual one collected by the government colleges at approximately Rs.180,000.

Last year, the cutoff was far higher in all colleges and this year too, it may go up. For instance, RV College of Engineering cutoff rank for Computers last year (2017) was 180.After the computers stream, computers with electronics stream is the most preferred one followed by information science stream in engineering.

Usually, students choose RV college, followed by PES University main campus, PESIT south campus, BMS college of engineering before opting for other colleges in Bangalore. The exam is open to all students in India and it does not take into account the marks scored in Board exams or CBSE Class 12 exam.

Follow these steps to check the provisional answer key:

Log into the official website i.e., comedk.org Look for the link: "Login COMEDK UGET Application". Enter User Id and Password. Click on Login button to submit

Students should not forget to download COMEDK UGET 2018 provisional answer key.

COMEDK held its 2018 entrance test on May 13, just a day after Karnataka election. The body is responsible for conducting entrance test for Karnataka private engineering colleges.

There are more than 20,000 engineering seats available under COMEDK-affiliated colleges which number more than 150.

Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 results today. Students can check the official website cbse.nic.in.