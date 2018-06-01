The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the CET 2018 results on June 1 (Friday) anytime after 10 am and students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for updates.

Check results on these official websites and it is likely that there will be a spike in the volume of traffic to the website:

http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet_2018.htm

http://karresults.nic.in/

Based on the marks secured by the candidates, the examination authority will give dates for the counselling and reveal seat allotment for admission to B.Tech programmes across institutes under KCET.

Since the education minister is yet to be named by the new state government, the results will be announced by the additional chief secretary of the department of medical education and principal secretary of the department of higher education this year.

The CET results will provide the seat matrix and rank for students of Karnataka seeking admission to engineering seats across the under the government quota, which entails almost one-third less fee compared to other quota seats.

The details of fee for government quota seats will be announced soon by the KEA. The KCET was held between April 18 and 20 and more than 1.98 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Usually, students with higher ranking opt for the best engineering colleges in the state and RV Engineering College tops them all. Last year, the last rank for admission to RVCE in computers stream was 74, indicating the intensity of competition in the exam.

Follow these steps to check Karnataka CET 2018 results

1. Log into the official website i.e., kea.kar.nic.in

2. Look for the link: KCET result

3. Enter your registration number

4. Click on submit button

Students should not forget to download the result and take a printout of it.

Last week, COMEDK UGET 2018 results were announced. The ranks and seats to be allotted under the Karnataka CET usually take place first and then COMEDK will schedule its counselling for admission to seats under private engineering colleges quota at a fee fixed by the government, which is approximately around Rs.2 lakh per annum this year onwards.