Janata Dal (Secular) leader of Ramanagara, RT Rajagopal, was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Monday, November 12.

Rajagopal, who was serving as the general secretary of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha unit of JD(S), was murdered by a gang of four in Kanakapura Taluk. He was a resident of Kanakpura and hailed from Rampura village.

Rajagopal was attacked when he was having tea near Janani Hospital on Ramanagara Road at around 7 pm. The eyewitnesses claimed that three to four people armed with sharp weapons and stabbing him in the neck and chest.

The attackers are yet to be identified.

Kanakapura police investigated the crime scene and have registered a case of murder. Rajagopal's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Kanakapura government hospital.