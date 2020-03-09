Jayasurya, one of the most incredible actor in Mollywood, recently confirmed that his next movie will be a big-budget flick named 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer'. The film is based on the legendary ghost hunting priest 'Kadamattathu Kathanar', and it will be directed by Rojin Thomas who has previously helmed 'Philips and the Monkey Pen'.

A huge budget or bolstered figures?

Gokulam Gopalan who has previously produced movies like 'Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja', and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is producing Kathanar. As per reports, the film will be shot in 3D, and it will be made with a mammoth budget of Rs 75 crores.

It should be noted that 'Kathanar' will be the first Indian movie to use virtual reality technology. Interestingly, Hollywood movies like 'Lion King' and 'Jungle Book' had used this technology in the past, and this single factor clearly indicates that the makers are planning to craft this movie in International standards.

However, several critics believe that Jayasurya is not big enough as a star to shoulder a movie that is being made with a budget of Rs 75 crores. Jayasurya does not have even a movie in the 50 crore club, and his only decent opener in the recent years was 'Aadu 2', released in 2017.

A section of audiences believes that Gokulam Gopalan always used to bolster the budget to get that extra hype for his movies. During the release of 'Pazhassi Raja', it was reported that the budget of the movie was 35 crores, but later, it was confirmed that the Mammootty film was made with 25 crores.

Jayasurya failing to make it big at the box-office

Jayasurya's recent releases 'Thrissur Pooram' and 'Anveshanam' were box-office duds, and both these flicks failed to emerge as a profitable venture to producers. In Thrissur Pooram, Jayasurya tried to become a mass hero, but his attempt was failed miserably due to over the top scenes and pathetic direction. Even though Anveshanam was a good movie, a lack of marketing and less number of release centers affected its box-office performance.