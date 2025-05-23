Amid news of actor Jayam Ravi (Ravi Mohan) making headlines these days for his divorce from wife Aarti Ravi, it's his current flame, singer Kenishaa Francis, who is now embroiled in the thick of a burgeoning social media controversy.

Kenishaa began sharing screenshots of horrifying tweets and death threats from internet trolls on Instagram over the past week. The criticism added fuel to the fire as people believed that her liaison with Jayam Ravi may have played a part in ruining his 15-year marriage in 2024.

Online backlash intensifies

Kenishaa's posts have revealed the extent of the harassment she is facing on the internet, much of which is directed at her for supposedly being a "homewrecker." However, it seems like both Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa have not spoken about their relationship, or it was about the timing of his relationship; the Internet has attributed Jayam Ravi's marriage troubles and engaged in personal attacks.

Kenishaa speaks on mental impact

In her stories, Kenishaa shared how much the abuse had taken a toll on her mental health. "There is a line between public curiosity and possibly harming someone even indirectly," she wrote, calling on people to be empathetic and resist making judgments on rumours.

As the drama unfolds in public, lots of fans and well-known figures have jumped to Kenishaa's defence, slamming the abuse online and calling for respect in all of this. It also underscores a darker side of internet culture, where the personal lives of public figures are fair game for trolling and speculation.

Regardless of whether Kenishaa and Jayam Ravi eventually tell their side of the story, the ongoing drama reiterates an urgent necessity for some boundaries in an era of social media overexposure.