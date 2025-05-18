The Jayam Ravi - Aarthi divorce fiasco is tuning out to be Kollywood's messiest breakup with the couple accusing each other in back-to-back press statements. The latest development is the statement of veteran producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarthi's mother. She broke her silence after Ravi implied she had tried to borrow ₹1,100 crore through him. Sujatha called the "gold-digger" tag hurtful and denied any wrongdoing, saying the funds were legitimate business loans.

On 9 September, 2024 Ravi announced separation from his wife after 15 years of marital life. Within twenty-four hours of the press note, Aarthi told reporters she and her children have been "blindsided" by the statement. Ravi also deleted every family photo from Instagram, fuelling rumours that the split was far from mutual.

Later, Economic Times leaked papers showing Ravi had requested Chennai's Adyar police to help him recover a luxury SUV, jewellery and personal documents he claimed were locked inside his ECR marital home. Aarthi said the actor left voluntarily and could collect his belongings "any time with courtesy." Ravi filed for divorce in the city's family court on 10 October. Mediation was ordered but, as later events proved, reconciliation was already off the table.

Ithalam evlo kevalam

Jayam ravi with kenisha pic.twitter.com/BbrmniL59B — itz_Me_Gowthamᴿᵉᵈ ᴰʳᵃᵍᵒⁿ? (@gowtham_maverik) May 9, 2025

In November 2024, singer-therapist Kenishaa Francis, hired by Ravi for counselling, went public on Instagram accusing Aarthi's family of "emotional abuse." A screenshot suggested she had signed a non-disclosure agreement, prompting charges that she had breached confidentiality. Kenishaa insisted the NDA did not apply to "spiritual healing."

In January 2025, the couple attended a madatory mediation session ordered by the court. Close friends said talks broke down over child-custody terms for the couple's sons, Aarav (14) and Ayaan (11). Both Ravi and Aarthi are reportedly fighting for the custody of their children. Meanwhile, in April, paparazzi shots of Ravi and Kenishaa at a Chennai cafe fuelled affair rumours. Both denied a romantic link, stressing their therapist–client relationship.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ravi alleged "mental and financial abuse" and said he had been prevented from seeing his children. He thanked Kenishaa for becoming "a lifeline." Aarthi did not respond publicly, but friends called the accusations "one-sided."

Early this month, Ravi arrived with Kenishaa at the wedding of producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter, both dressed in coordinated gold outfits. Videos circulating on social media show them seated together, greeting guests and posing for selfies—images that quickly went viral and reignited speculation about their relationship.

Hours after the clips surfaced, Aarthi posted a three-page open letter on Instagram. "My divorce is still ongoing," she wrote, reminding followers and media outlets not to label her an "ex-wife" until the court proceeding is final. Calling the wedding appearance "painful," she added, "My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence." Aarthi also rejected online claims that she is a "gold digger," saying the label "hurts more than any legal notice."

"Masculine men avoid chaotic energy," Kenishaa hit back in a cryptic post. Ravi is currently filming Brother 2 while Aarthi is managing a lifestyle brand.