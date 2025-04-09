Abhishek Bachchan had once said that the family holds hands and does a silent prayer before Jaya Bachchan walks onto a red carpet. In the last few years, there have hardly been events where Jaya Bachchan hasn't lost her cool at the paparazzi. From schooling them to sometimes scolding them; the veteran actress has her own love-hate equation with the media.

On her birthday, let's revisit what people close to her have said about the actress' equation with the media and paparazzi.

Abhishek Bachchan had once said on Koffee with Karan, "If it's like the four of us, Dad, Aishwarya and I just hold hands, say a silent prayer before the red carpet. And then we collect ourselves and walk on. If Shweta Di is with us, we just send her with Maa."

Claustrophobia

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan had revealed that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress feels claustrophobic. "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought," she had said on KWK.

For fun

Neetu Kapoor, who shares a friendly equation with Mrs Bachchan, feels that she does it in cahoots with the paparazzi. "I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely. They enjoy it, she enjoys it. I think they are all in cahoots," she had reveald.

Not from that culture

Famous paparazzo, Manav Manglani, however, had spoken in detail about Jaya Bachchan's relationship with cameras in an interview. "She is not used to so much media. During her days, there were hardly a few people who would do it all very gently. Now, the media has massively increased... She doesn't mind them when they are at a press conference or film premiere. She hates it when they spot her off-guard. She gets shocked, 'How come so many people gathered here? We were just out for dinner'," he had said in an interview.

He had also revealed that the actress also has her fun moments with the camerapersons. Sometimes she pulls their leg for taking pictures from low angles and happily posed for them too.

What Jaya Bachchan feels about paparazzi culture

"I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it. I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?' (Don't you feel ashamed?)," she said in a podcast with her granddaughter.

She further continued, "I feel very strongly about it and it's not just today—I have felt this way since day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. Say, 'She's a bad actor, she did this film badly, she's not looking nice,' because it's a visual medium—I don't mind that. But the rest, I do mind."