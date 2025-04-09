Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the airport a day after she attended Manoj Kumar's prayer meet. Unlike other times, Mrs Bachchan silently made her way towards the entry gate without getting irked by the paparazzi present. She was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Jaya makes silent entry at the airport

Jaya Bachchan looked stylish in a blue denim shirt and jeans look. She completed the outfit by pairing it up with sneakers. The veteran actress ignored the paparazzi present and quickly walked into the airport. This comes a day after she was embroiled in a controversy at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet. Jaya had scolded and pushed away an elderly fan asking for a selfie at the late actor's prayer meet.

The controversy

Social media was left divided over the whole incident. While some supported Jaya's actions, others felt she went overboard. Jaya Bachchan was exiting Manoj Kumar's home after paying her last respects when she was stopped by an elderly female fan for a selfie.

The elderly fan's husband was waiting with his mobile phone to click their picture together. It didn't take seconds for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress to lose her cool. Jaya shooed away the lady and also seemed to be giving the couple an earful. The whole scenario was captured by paparazzi and left up for discussion.

Many felt the elderly couple were at fault and asked for a selfie at a clearly inappropriate time. And there was another section that strongly felt that while the couple was at fault, Jaya could have handled the situation politely.