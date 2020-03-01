Jaya Bachchan's high temper has often costed her dearly. Her bold and outspoken attitude has been backlashed by fans and the media, she has been criticized a lot for the same. But there were a few controversial statements that she made in the past that almost got her arrested.

It was when Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray had warned Jaya Bachchan to not provoke the Maharashtrians and his nephew Raj Thackeray to which Amitabh Bachchan on behalf of Jaya Bachchan said he and his family could never think of showing disrespect to the state and its people.

Back then, Jaya, the actress-MP, who had attended a function on Saturday to promote her film 'Drona' had said, "Hum UP ke log hai, hume Hindi mein baat karni chahiye" (we are from Uttar Pradesh and should speak in Hindi), triggering vehement protests from the Shiv Sena.

Jaya's these remarks didn't go down well with Shiv Sena and especially Raj Thackeray and Big B was left with no choice but to ask for forgiveness from Raj,

"Everything that we possess today is what came to us from this great state and city. We never have and never can look at Maharashtra with disrespect. If inadvertently this is what has been construed, then we apologize and are sorry and seek forgiveness for any sentiments that have been hurt," the Big B wrote in his blog.

Bachchan said Jaya's remarks did not in any manner sound 'anti-Marathi' and that there is no denigration but words have a funny way of being mutilated to suit a copy or expression in its interpretation."

Amitabh Bachchan said the matter is now a law and order matter to be decided at the administration level.

"I have heard that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister R R Patil has ordered an inquiry into Jaya's remarks and asked the police to examine the tapes of the function.

"I will wait for the report and we are prepared to face the consequences. If found guilty, we are prepared to go to jail," Bachchan said at the news conference.