Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the big screen in Brahmastra. As the shoot progresses, the senior actor has been giving the audience a glimpse of what goes on behind the camera. Earlier today, the actor posted a throwback to Ranbir Kapoor from 30 years ago.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a cute throwback of the two from 1990 on the sets of Ajooba. It's safe to say the internet is loving it.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which Alia Bhatt will also be acting in. Big B took to Instagram to post a collage comparing Then and Now from 1990 and 2020, the sets of Ajooba versus the sets of Brahmastra.

In the older picture, a small Ranbir Kapoor accompanies Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Cut to 2020, where Ranbir Kapoor is sharing the frame with Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor captioned the picture, " THEN and NOW... the wide eyed RANBIR on the sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me...and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi...1990 to 2020!!! Phew!! Been a while."

Prior to this collage, the actor had also posted pictures from the sets of Brahmastra where he and Ranbir are seen gearing up for the shoot. In the pic, Ranbir and him are both seated, but Ranbir is sitting on a stack of two chairs while the senior actor is sitting on four. In his caption, Big B said that he needs 4 chairs to match up to the incredible talent of Ranbir.

The fantasy trilogy Brahmastra produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will release in December. Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, the film will also star the South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Amitabh Bachchan will also be in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.