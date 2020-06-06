Their acting, their hits, their flops, their romance, their demeanour and their style; everything about the two most celebrated women of Bollywood – Rekha and Jaya – has been noteworthy. Apart from Jaya bidding adieu to the industry quite early, the two have had almost similar career trajectory. And remain two of Bollywood's most loved, respected and active veterans. However, when it comes to fashion and style, the two are diametrically opposite. Let's take a look.

Their exquisite saree collection

Both Jaya and Rekha are ardent saree lovers. From photo-ops, events, parties, functions, award shows, movie premieres to family get togethers, the two veteran actresses love draping themselves in the nine yards of beauty. However, when it comes to the fabric, their choices are poles apart. When it comes to fashion, Rekha gives preference to style over comfort. Her love for Benarasi and Kanjivaram weaves has always remained unmatchable.

On the other hand, when it comes to Jaya, her idea of fashion is all about comfort. Though she has made several head-turned appearances in gorgeous heritage silks; her love for linen and soft cotton remains unhinged.

Opting for colour blocked, vibrant, huge bordered Benarasis and Kanjeevaram have always been Rekha's go-to choices. And for Jaya, subtle, light coloured, heritage sarees have always done the trick. Nudes, pastels, whites have been spotted much frequently in Jaya's wardrobe than in Rekha.

Accessories

If you thought after going overboard with her saree, Rekha would choose to keep her accessories to the minimum. But, its quite the opposite. From gold bangles, haars, danglers to bright red-lipstick; Rekha doesn't mind turning OTT. While many wouldn't be able to carry it all, Rekha, surprisingly does and makes for a ravishing appearance every time. On the contrary, Jaya is a believer of less is more. On occasions you would spot her wearing a basic pendant, however, when the occasion demands she leaves jaw dropped with her grand and elaborate collection of raani haars, navratans and gulbandhs.

Make-up and hair-do

There's no denying the fact that both the ladies look phenomenal even without make-up. However, Rekha prefers dark and heavy make-up in comparison to Jaya, who goes out mostly with minimal or no make-up.

Jaya Bachchan stopped colouring her hair a long time back and her grey hair lend and added touch of elegance and power to her personality. On the other hand, unless she has been blessed with enviable genes, we would like to believe, Rekha colours her hair. While Jaya seldom keep her hair open, Rekha either flaunts her luscious waves or keeps them neatly tied in a bun. With a rose and a beautiful potli.