Apart from being two of the most prolific and respected actresses of their generation, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan also enjoy the fame and audience adulation that not many get even after having left the industry for so long. In their careers, the two talent houses have delivered some amazing hits and left the next generation with several gems to watch over and over again.

Rekha

Rekha's personal life has always grabbed eyeballs. She might have been lucky in love onscreen, but off-it, the original diva has suffered more heartbreaks than one can imagine. Despite all of that, Rekha never lost perspective and positivity. The eternal beauty continues to add glamour and dazzle to any event she attends. Known for her kajeevaram sarees and gold jewellery, Rekha has also been a very wise money spender from the beginning. It is said that Rekha has always been inclined towards saving money which has resulted in a fat bank balance over the years.

Net worth

A Republic world report states that Rekha has a posh bungalow in Mumbai with Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar as neighbours. Apart from this, the Khoobsurat actress owns several properties in and around Mumbai and down South. Rekha is still very much in demand at store launches at public gatherings and also receives a hefty sum for the same. Along with all of this, Rekha is also a Member of the Parliament. As per reports, Rekha's net worth is around $40 Million.

Jaya Bachchan net worth

Jaya Bachchan can be called the biggest artist to have joined Bollywood ever. With films like Abhimaan, Guddi, Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Koshish, and Uphaar; Jaya Bachchan has given us several films that will always remain in Bollywood's classics' collection. A Republic world report had said that Jaya Bachchan could be the richest Parliamentarian with assets worth Rs 1,000 crores.

Jaya Bachchan is married to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and together they not only enjoy being the most idol and respected couple in the industry, but also one of the richest power-couples of the filmy circuit.