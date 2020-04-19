Out of all the love stories that Bollywood has seen onscreen and offscreen, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's love story would always be at the top. The fact that someone could come in between the ideal couple, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan shook not just the foundation of their marriage, but even the industry. The nation went into a tizzy labelling Rekha as the 'other woman'.

While Rekha might have always spoken up about the affair and how it was as passionate from both the sides, Amitabh Bachchan seldom spoke about it. And even if he did, he only refused it and laughed it off as a rumour. Without taking names, Jaya Bachchan had also said that men tend to get diverted but always come back to the women at home and that these things were just a passing affair.

When Rekha blamed Jaya for split with Amitabh

As per a Pinkvilla report, it was in a Stardust magazine interview that Rekha had revealed how her and Amitabh's love scene in Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar had let to Jaya Bachchan crying and Amitabh Bachchan distancing himself for her, forever. She had also blamed Jaya for making Amitabh part ways with her.

When Jaya cried watching Rekha - Amitabh's love scene

"Once I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn't see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face. A week later (after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn't say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, 'I am not going to say a word. Don't ask me about it'," the Pinkvilla report quoted her as saying.

On the other hand, there were also the reports of Jaya Bachchan having invited Rekha for dinner at her home one night in Amitabh's absence and it was there that she told her that she would never leave Amitabh. This led to Rekha distancing herself from the superstar and Amitabh taking a step back from the relationship.