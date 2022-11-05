Abhishek Bachchan is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming show - Breathe Into The Shadows 2. And while all the fans and followers of Jr Bachchan are waiting with bated breath for the show, Jaya Bachchan has refused to watch it. At an event, the Bol Bachchan actor revealed that Jaya has said no to watching the show. And, here's the reason behind the same.

Why has Jaya refused?

As per Abhishek, Jaya never watches anything that is aggressive or violent as she gets scared. He added that since his mother has refused to watch his show, it stands as a statement that they have made a good show. "The true testimony that we have made a good thriller is that my mother refuses to watch it. She was like 'nahi mujhe ye sab nahi dekhna hai (I do not want to watch all this), she gets scared".

"My family will wait till midnight of November 8 to watch it, barring my mother. My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens," he added.

More about Breathe: Into the Shadows 2

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menon. While the first season had received rave reviews, the second season is yet to drop on OTT. Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows will release on November 9.