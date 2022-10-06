Abhishek Bachchan recently lost his cool during a laughter show following a joke on his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek had graced Amazon miniTV's Case Toh Banta Hai which follows the format of roasting celebs. While Jr Bachchan took all the jokes and punches on him sportingly, he lost his cool when the team cracked a joke on Big B.

What transpired?

Abhishek reportedly walked off the sets. "It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta," Bollywood Hungama quoted him telling the makers. (Keep the jokes to myself, don't involve parrents. He is my father, I don't like it).

When comedian Paritosh tried to calm him down, AB said, "Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai (Give some respect. We shouldn't follow the limits under the garb of humour and comedy)."

Jaya Bachchan loses her cool

Not willing to listen to the makers or the comedians, Abhishek stormed out leaving everyone in a lurch. Amid all this, a video of Jaya Bachchan lashing out at fans for trying to click selfies with Abhishek Bachchan has also gone viral. The Bachchan family has been taking quite some protection measures ever since the pandemic hit. Jaya too hardly gets spotted without a mask.

The veteran actress lost her cool when fans tried to click pictures and videos with her and AB Jr during Durga Puja pandal hopping.