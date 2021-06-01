Amitabh Bachchan has said that he is "extremely angry". The actor took to his blog to disclose that he is angry over changing houses. The superstar said that he is unable to find many manuscripts of his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He said that it happened due to several changes in residences. Bachchan revealed that he doesn't know where they are now.

"And the extreme anger that all his manuscripts have not been discovered yet due to the several changes in residences ... manuscripts that when I glance through the pages of his autobiography I find reference to and never knowing where they are now," he wrote. "A tragedy .. for now even the events that get reminded to me often I have no sense of its occurrence, and that is equally disturbing .. a careless attribute .. get it .. put in some place , and then be unable to either find it or bring it to immediate use .. because you have forgotten when it did come.." he further said.

Amitabh Bachchan's new luxury duplex

Amitabh Bachchan is said to have recently purchased a luxury duplex at Oshiwara for Rs 31 crore. The per square foot rate of the house is reported to be Rs 54,345. The posh duplex is on the 27 and 28th floor of the building called Atlantis. The actor has paid Rs 62 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 for registration. The actor will also get six parking spaces with the duplex. Bachchan is said to have purchased it in December 2020 and got it registered in April 2021.