Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's decision to support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee sent ripples across the nation. Jaya Bachchan's decision to come out openly and support Trinamool Congress was not only surprising but also unexpected. Jaya said that her party asked her to support Mamta as Bengal wants its own daughter.

However, for claustrophobic Jaya Bachchan, the campaign was never going to be easy. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had revealed on Koffee with Karan that their mother has a problem with the paparazzi and the selfie culture as she feels people come into one's personal space. And we got to witness the same during Jaya Bachchan's rally yesterday.

Jaya Bachchan kept waving to people standing on both sides as her convoy progressed. However, when a man emerged and came close to Jaya Bachchan to take a selfie, the veteran actress lost her calm. She immediately pushed the man away and continued with her rally.

Pushing a man rudely just because he was taking selfie? #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/f01X7gkh7o — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) April 8, 2021

Ever since the video has gone viral. Social media doesn't seem in a mood to forgive Jaya and has slammed the actress heavily. "Kis cheez ka arrogance hai yaar??? Pushing a man rudely just because he was taking selfie? #JayaBachchan," wrote one user. "This is beyond decency of a lady and that too a public figure known actress & even above a sitting member of parliament at Rajya Sabha," said another.

Shweta Bachchan had said on Koffee with Karan, "She (Jaya) gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought." Abhishek Bachchan had added that the entire family silently prays for no paparazzi whenever they step out together. Junior Bachchan had also said that watching those videos where Jaya Bachchan is blasting the paparazzi is his "guilty pleasure".

"My party leader Akhilesh Yadav has asked me to come here to give my support to TMC. I have the utmost love and respect for Mamata ji, a single woman fighting against all atrocities," ANI quoted her saying.