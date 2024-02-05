Jaya Bachchan on Shweta being her strength

Jaya Bachchan is not the one to mince her words. The veteran actress, in a recent interaction, called Shweta Bachchan her strength. She added that more than her son, Abhishek Bachchan; it is Shweta who is her strength. She added that she doesn't know if that's because Shweta too is a women but revealed that that is how she feels.

On being comfortable

Shweta Bacchhan also spoke about not having a conventional face. She added that these days it is good to see acceptance and beauty evolving with skip tones, facial features and more. She called herself not a conventional looking person and added that even though she doesn't have a petite nose but she is comfortable in her skin, at her age. She further said that while at her age she is comfortable with how she looks and accepted it, not every young girl would be able to do that.

Shweta on not looking conventionally beautiful

"You can have a different and interesting face. I'm not a conventional-looking person. I don't have a petite nose and whatever, but I am comfortable in my skin now, at my age. But a young girl is not going to be comfortable in her skin. I am happy that beauty industries are making an effort to make her feel comfortable because that's where it starts," Shweta said on What The Hell Navya season 2.

Navya Nanda also explained to Jaya Bachchan the use of the pop term 'Jaya-ing' and how the new generation uses it. The trio also discussed Jaya's equation with the paparazzi. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress had said that she feels happy to know that she has provided livelihood to so many people. She also added that she doesn't mind being laughed at but doesn't appreciate the memes.