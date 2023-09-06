In an exciting turn of events, rumours of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's upcoming film "Jawan" have taken the entertainment world by storm. While an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations about Vijay's role in the film have been buzzing.

Reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will make a brief cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "Jawan," where he will be portrayed as a character named Dharmeshwar. This potential collaboration between two Indian superstars has sent fans into a frenzy. However, the filmmakers are keeping Vijay's role tightly under wraps, opting not to make any official announcements and aiming to surprise audiences on the big screen.

Adding fuel to the fire, the film's stunt master, Anal Arasu, hinted at Vijay's cameo, emphasizing a surprise element in "Jawan." Furthermore, there are swirling rumours that Sanjay Dutt may also make an appearance in the Hindi version of the movie, while Allu Arjun is speculated to appear in the Telugu version.

"Jawan," directed by Atlee Kumar, stars Nayanthara as the female lead and marks the Bollywood debut for both actors. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance. Additionally, the supporting cast includes Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and more. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The much-anticipated "Jawan" is scheduled for release on September 7th, where it will face off against Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's "Miss Shetty and Mr. Polishetty."