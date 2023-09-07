Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fever has gripped the nation. People coming out of the theatre have called the film the "biggest entertainer" of the year. Critics and audience both are hailing the film as SRK's career best. Amid all this, the craze for the film all across the nation is unmatchable. From dancing outside the theatre, pouring milk to waiting since 6 AM for the show; Shah Rukh Khan's fans have taken the fandom to a new level.

Fans going gaga

A video coming up from Chennai shows the fans of Shah Rukh Khan pouring milk and worshipping the actor's poster, outside a theatre. Audience are seen chanting Shah Rukh Khan's name as the milk is poured on the actor. In another video, doing the rounds, SRK's fans and seen dancing to dhol beats and enjoying themselves outside theatres.

Jawan craze going bigger

One more video doing the rounds shows almost the entire audience in a theatre dancing as the song Zinda Banda plays on the bigscreen. Cinegoers are seen throwing confetti and shaking to the tunes of the song. In Gaiety theatre in Mumbai, fans thronged to watch the first day, first day. Audience turned up as early as 6 AM and waited in queue for the show to begin.

While critics have given the film thumbs up, celebs are calling Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's best film ever. "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn't a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message," Mukesh Chhabra wrote.

On the other hand, Raja Kumari, who watched the screening said she screamed and cried in the film and called it a massive blockbuster.