And, the D day has arrived! Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has taken over the Indian screens and how! From queuing up for the morning show at 6 am to dancing inside the theatre, pictures and videos coming in reveal that the Jawan fever has taken over the nation. And not just that, the early reviews have called the film not just SRK's best but the 'Best Bollywood action movie' ever.

Mukesh Chhabra reviews

Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to share the film's review and it wasn't anything we weren't expecting. "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn't a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message," he wrote.

Raja Kumari can't contain excitement

With this, Chhabra also gave Shah Rukh Khan's film 10 stars. Raja Kumari, who had come for the film's screening sang the theme song of the film. "I was screaming and crying. I won't tell you guys any secrets but it was mind blowing," she said. Jawan is expected to make an opening day business of Rs 50 crore minimum.

The advance ticket sales have been through the roof and the film seems all set to set some major box office milestones. The film boasts of an ensemble cast. Helmed by Atlee, the action entertainer has Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and many other big names.