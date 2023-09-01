Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer has set the social media on fire. The power packed trailer is making waves on social media for its killer action sequences and punchy dialogues. One of the dialogues in the trailer has SRK saying, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (talk to the father before touching the son). And netizens were quick to co-relate it to Aryan Khan – Sameer Wankhede case.

Social media reacts

"This is a message straight to Sameer Wankhede," wrote one user. "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when you hear this dialogue," wrote one user. "With The Releas Of Jawan Trailer SRK Has A Message For Sameer Wankhede #Jawan," another user wrote.

"Oh. My. God. (That line, timed with Gauri Khan's name.)," a social media user pointed out. "Hello Sameer Wankhede, SRK kuchh keh raha tumko. #JawanTrailer," another social media user took a dig. "#ShahRuhKhan to Sameer Wankhede: Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar. Indeed its the trailer of the century. Book your tickets starting tomorrow #JawanTrailer #Jawan #Jawan7thSeptember2023," one more comment read.

Shah Rukh Khan shares the trailer

"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Shah Rukh Khan wrote while sharing the much awaited trailer.