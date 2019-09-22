Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday blamed India's first Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's "untimely ceasefire" for the creation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking in Mumbai, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "bravery and grit", which resulted in the abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution.

The home minister, who was addressing an election rally, said: "PoK wouldn't have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pakistan." He added that Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who was the then home minister of the country, should have handled the Kashmir issue, instead of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said that not even a single bullet has been fired in Jammu and Kashmir after the central government revoked Article 370 in the erstwhile state, adding that the unrest in Kashmir will soon end.

"Three dynasties which ruled Kashmir did not allow anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to be set up there. Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir are now feeling the heat despite the cold there," Shah said without naming anyone, but targeting the Abdullah family.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his reaction on the revocation of Article 370. Shah said that Gandhi, who is new to politics has always termed it a political issue. "Three generations of BJP have given their life for Kashmir, for the abrogation of Article 370. It's not a political matter for us, it is part of our goal to keep Bharat maa undivided," PTI quoted the home minister as saying.