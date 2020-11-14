India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day on November 14 every year due to his fondness towards kids. On the occasion of Pandit Nehru's 131st birth anniversary, politicians without the barriers of any party came together to pay tributes to the former PM.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad. He had graduated from the Trinity College in Cambridge and trained to become a barrister. Upon returning to India, Nehru enrolled at the Allahabad HC, but was also interested in politics and went on to become a driving force in the INC in the 1920s.

Inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

Here are some popular quotes by Nehru that will inspire many even to this day:

Peace is merely the absence of war. it is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people.

What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.

Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels and what one achieves.

The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous.

The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.

Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than doing them.

Every little thing counts in a crisis.

Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.

Crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think.

Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.

History is almost always written by the victors and conquerors and gives their view.

Great causes and little men go ill together.

To be successful in life what you need is education.

Action to be effective must be directed to clearly conceived ends.

