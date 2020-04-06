Suraiya is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed and celebrated legends Bollywood has ever had. Her acting won her numerous accolades and fans. She was loved by many.

India's former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was an ardent fan of Suraiya after watching her films. It was not just her beauty but her voice as well, which captivated audiences in the 40s and 50s.

Jawaharlal Nehru's adoration for Suraiya

Suraiya is known as one of Bollywood's greats. Her acting skills were a class apart. She was also known for her singing, as she would sing in many of her films. In the 1940s and 1950s, Suraiya ruled Bollywood with her performances. Her love for Dev Anand was also very well known.

Suraiya had many fans, who waited to see her outside her residence. Her beauty and grace had captivated audiences. In 1954, she acted in Mirza Ghalib which was based on the life of the poet. In the film, she played Moti Begum who was in love with Mirza Ghalib. The film won huge praise around the country, and so did Suraiya's performance.

When Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had seen the film, he too became a fan of Suraiya. At a special screening of the film, Jawaharlal Nehru got to meet Suraiya, and when he met her, he told her, "You brought Ghalib back to life." There could have been no compliment bigger than that to her acting.

Suraiya passed away in 2004, but her memory and legacy in Bollywood lives on.