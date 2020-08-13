The incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi today surpassed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to become the country's fourth longest-serving PM. Modi also became the longest-serving non-Congress PM as he completed 2,269 days in office since he took the chair of PM in 2014 for the first time. In 2019, his reign continued with BJP winning more than 300 seats on its own.

Currently, Modi stands only behind three former Congress PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, BJP IT-cell in-charge Amit Malviya wrote, "Today, PM Narendra Modi becomes the fourth longest-serving PM in the history of India! He now also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving non-Congress PM. Vajpayee Ji served for 2,268 days, with all his terms put together. Today PM Modi has surpassed that duration," tweeted.

Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days, with all his terms put together. Today PM Modi has surpassed that duration. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 13, 2020

Longest-serving non-Congress PM

PM Modi surpassed Atal Bihari who held the post of PM on three different occasions. First for 13 days from May 16, 1996, till May 28, 1996, then for 408 days in his second tenure from March 19, 1998, till April 17, 1999, and finally for 1,847 days from October 13, 1999, till May 22, 2004, bringing the total to 2,268 days. In two terms, Modi has surpassed Vajpayee in terms of the number of days in the office.