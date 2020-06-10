A prolific attorney Javed Iqbal Wani, who contested State's case against his own father-in-law Mean Abdul Qayoom in J&K High Court has now been appointed HC judge, the Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Javed Iqbal Wani, to be the Judge of Common High Court for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Ministry of Law and Justice's notification read.

Who is Javed Iqbal Wani?

Wani is the son-in-law of Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, who has been in preventive detention since the abrogation of Article 370 last August. Wani has fought several high-profile cases including the Pathribal fake encounter case, the J&K Cricket Association scam case and the defection case on the behalf of seven BJP MLAs.

Wani had also strongly contested the state's case against his own father-in-law Qayoom in J&K HC. The court had even denied the top separatist leader based on Wani's arguments. Separately, the High Court has offered bail to Qayoom on the condition that he shuns his "secessionist" ideology.

Resistance in Wani's elevation

Wani's name for the HC judge nomination was proposed in March last year, but there was resistance from the Centre after Intelligence Bureau pointed out his relation to Qayoom. The government reportedly disproved his elevation on the basis that it could be against national interest, The Print reported.

But after reconsideration by the Supreme Court collegium, it was decided that Wani's rank be elevated.