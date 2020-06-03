The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday, June 3, revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) order against three politicians who had been detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Officials said the PSA detention order of Shah Faesal, Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor has been revoked.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal had formed the J&K People's Movement, while Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor are two senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba continues to be in preventive detention, including her loyalist, former minister Naeem Akhtar.

Senior leader of the National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of NC leader and Lok Sabha member, Mohammed Akbar Lone also continue to remain under detention.

The Public Safety Act

The PSA is often described as a draconian measure, that allows authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

The PSA, which came handy for the police force to book separatists and militant sympathisers, has two sections -- 'public order' and 'threat to the security of the state'.

On February 6 this year, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the stringent PSA. This came barely hours before their six-month-long "preventive detention" were to come to an end.