Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdulla, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi as the main leads, the movie Jathi Ratnalu hit the screens on 12th March and has been in the talks ever since. The movie is termed as a laugh-riot by most of the viewers who have watched the movie at the theaters.

As per the reports from the theaters, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn more than the movies 'Krack' and 'Uppena' in terms of box-office collections. Good reviews by the audience, great promotional activities by the team, appreciative reviews, and Tweets from popular celebrities added more milage for Jathi Ratnalu which has an impact on its box-office collections.

Jathi Ratnalu beats 'Krack' and 'Uppena'

Starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, Krack was the first biggie to earn a decent amount of collections at the box-office post-Covid. Also, with debutant actors Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as the lead pair, the movie Uppena became quite a sensation at the theaters. Now that Jathi Ratnalu is running at the theatres successfully, it is said to have beaten the collections of Krack and Uppena.

Jathi Ratnalu AP and Telangana Collections

Jathi Ratnalu reportedly earned about Rs. 2.05 crore (Rs.3.1 crore gross) recently. The first week collections of Jathi Ratnalu crossed Tamil hero Vijay's 'Master' and Vaishnav Tej's Uppena, growing stronger with the recent numbers, said many box office watchers.

Here are the recent reports from the Jathi Ratnalu box-office:



Nizam: Rs. 1.10 Crore

Rayalaseema: Rs. 21 Lakh

East and West Godavari: Rs. 12.4 Lakh

Guntur: Rs. 8 Lakh

Krishna: Rs. 6.7 Lakh

Nellore: Rs. 3 Lakh

UA: Rs. 17 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs. 1.78 Crore (Rs. 2.6 Crore Gross)

On the other hand, Jathi Ratnalu is doing great overseas as well. Despite not getting screened in Australia in the first week of its release, Jathi Ratnalu managed to collect a huge amount at the theatres.

Jathi Ratnalu success meet:

Buoyed with the huge success of Jathi Ratnalu, the makers have now announced an event to celebrate the huge success. "1 hour to go for #JathiRatnalu Goosepimples Success Meet Party popper", the Twitter handle of the production house wrote.

Jathi Ratnalu is being lauded for being such an entertaining movie, with all actors who aren't very popular. Directed by Anudeep, the movie got a good hype with the promotions done by the team, the songs which became instant busters pre-release.

After the movie hit the screens, the performance by the main leads (Naveen Polishetty, Faria, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi), the entertainment, among others worked wonders. Reviews and celebrity tweets appreciating Jathi Ratnalu became an added advantage too.