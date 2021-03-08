Naveen Polishetty who appeared in Bollywood's Chhichhore is all set to appear on the big screen in an upcoming Telugu movie titled Jathi Rathnalu. This movie has caught the attention of all with the songs and promotional activities by the makers. Now that the release date is nearing, here are more updates from the team.

The makers of Jathi Rathnalu had arranged a pre-release event as a part of promotional activities. the pre-release event of the film happened on Sunday in Warangal City of Telangana state. The team Jathi Rathnalu was present at the event and Arjun Reddy's sensational youth hero Vijay Deverakonda was invited as the guest to grace the event amidst the huge gala.

Vijay Deverakonda's speech at Jathi Rathnalu function

Vijay Deverakonda who got emotional while he addressed the gathering called the movie fans the best people in their lives. "Covid-19 changed our lives in an unexpected way. Even then, you people haven't given up on the movies, which are our source for bread and butter. You are all there whenever I start up something new. I thank all my fans for this much love", Vijay mentioned about his fans.

"These are all my friends. Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Naveen. I am no one without Priyadarshi because he was one strong pillar for my movie 'Pelli Choopulu'. Nag Aswin gave me a life. I want Jathi Rathnalu to become a big hit. It is to be at the theaters on 11th March. Please do watch Jathi Rathnalu", the real 'Kabir Singh' said.

Jathi Rathnalu is directed by Anudeep, the music is composed by Radhan. Jathi Rathnalu is slated for its release on 11th March and is expected to be a huge hit. Touted to be a good entertainer, many hopes are pinned on Jathi Rathnalu.

The theatrical trailer of Jathi Rathnalu was unveiled by pan-India star Prabhas earlier.

Naveen Polishetty's movies

Naveen Polishetty who appeared in Hindi movie Chchichchore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput got instant fame after his Telugu detective movie 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' became a big hit. Now that he is all excited for his upcoming movie Jathi Rathnalu, this movie is expected to give him a good boost as well.

Jathi Rathnalu on Twitter

Thank you everyone for making #JathiRatnalu pre release a grand success, special thanks to warangal people, Press media, @shreyasgroup and the police authority for organising the event so well ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/DUBvUnt3kX — Swapna Cinema (@SwapnaCinema) March 7, 2021

Aa crowd enti ra aayana ??



Mark my words ..@NaveenPolishety

The next big thing in #Tollywood ?#JathiRathnaluhttps://t.co/GWvYv6hlps — Vèñkát ßàyz Rãpô (@ismartvenkat007) March 7, 2021

Jathi Rathnalu theatrical trailer: