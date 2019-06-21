Director RSJ Swaroop's Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (ASSA) starring Naveen Polishetty and Shruti Sharma has received positive reviews and rating from the audience.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is an authentic humorous investigative thriller revolving around the adventures of a detective based out of Nellore. RSJ Swaroop has written the script and dialogues for the film, which is produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner Swadharm Entertainment. The movie has received a U/A certificate and the run time is 2.19 hours.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya story: Athreya (Navin Polisetty) starts a detective agency named FBI (Fathima Bureau of Investigation) in Nellore and deals with small cases. He lands in trouble when he pursues a dead man found on the rails. How he unravels the mystery forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Breaking the chains of routine scripts, director RSJ Swaroop has come up with an interesting story and exciting narrative, though he erred in parts. The first half is high on entertainment with some fun scenes, the director takes time to get into the story. The second half is also engaging, say the audience.

Performances: Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya completely revolves around Navin Polisetty and he has done amazing act, which is the highlight of the movie. Shruti Sharma, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha and others have also done good jobs and they are also the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has good technical values and picturisation, background score and dialogues are the attraction on the technical front of the movie, add the audience.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience response:

#AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya has quite an interesting story to tell and I must say @NaveenPolishety is a ball of energy...so much ease he pulls off the role and its quirks. But then, in that story and set up, the team packs in wayyyy tooooooo much info at every turn

#AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya is really good. Gripping story laced with humor. Huge shoutout to @NaveenPolishety - even the simplest of dialogues sound fun when he tells them. Well done guys!

#AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya Strictly average first half which gets little interesting towards end. All depends on second half. +ves: Naveen's acting, few comedy scenes, BGM -ves: weak emotional scenes, screenplay, editing #AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya Second half was very good with huge amount of twists and turns. Give it a shot guys. You won't be disappointed. Rating:3/5 +Ves: acting, Hatke genre, twists, production values, BGM -Ves: Casting except hero, editing should have been more crisp, Screenplay

#AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya Final Report: #AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya is a refreshing thriller made with all sincerity. @NaveenPolishety is superb in the lead role. A tad lengthy & overstuffed but that doesn't hinder the over #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya is a game-changing movie for @NaveenPolishety as the whole movie runs on him alone. The film clicks if he clicks; otherwise, it fails. The actor has to be convincing and has enough charm to carry. Mirchi9 Rating: 3/5 There's fun & seriousness in #AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya in equal measure. If u r in a mood to watch a diff entertainer than the usual we get week aftr week, this is the pick

Amazing movie will be one of the best in 2019 #AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya Agent @KoushikHarish reporting from bay area Agent @NaveenPolishety

