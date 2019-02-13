Jason Momoa and Aquaman movie fans will be delighted to know that the sequel to DCEU's highest grossing movie has officially started. As of now, the groundwork by Warner Bros. has started but there is no official release date of Aquaman 2.

Jason Momoa's Aquaman created history by grossing over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box-office. After bringing this phenomenal collection, it was pretty obvious that Warner Bros. would like to explore the territory further. Previous DCEU movies like Justice League and Suicide Squad failed to impress the audience and critics but Aquaman has won the hearts from all the corners.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has reportedly hired Aquaman movie's co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to come back to pen down the script for Aquaman 2. As of now, it is not clear whether Aquaman movie director James Wan will return for the followup or not. The report further stated that Wan is reportedly in the midst of a negotiation with the studio.

The reports of Aquaman 2 first surfaced when the first part in the movie series was not even released. Back in December 2018, it was revealed that the preliminary discussions over Aquaman 2 have already started by Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich.

As of now, no other details have been released by the studio. However, fans have some thoughts about the possible story of Aquaman 2. As per several moviegoers, there are chances that in Aquaman 2 movie, viewers will get to see Black Manta and Ocean Master. As per DC Comics, Black Manta is shown as a ruthless and murderous underwater-based mercenary and has been considered the archenemy of Aquaman.

Similar to Black Manta, Ocean Master is also the super villain of DC world. Ocean Master is an enemy of his half-brother Aquaman and has also depicted as an adversary of the Justice League.

Meanwhile, it was recently informed that Warner Bros. is also interested in creating an Aquaman spinoff movie featuring The Trench. As per an earlier report, the studio has hired new writers to write a horror script featuring Trench from the Aquaman movie. Aquaman director James Wan has also shared his interest in this project.