Jason Momoa's DC Extended Universe movie, Aquaman, is breaking every record. Given the current phenomenal box-office collection, Aquaman has surpassed the total earnings of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and will outrun Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 in the next couple of days.

As per a report by Forbes, Warner Bros. Aquaman has earned $318.741 million at the end of its sixth week in the domestic theatres (The United States and Canada). With this, it has passed the domestic earnings of Iron Man, which earned $318.3 million during its initial run. It should be noted that the 2008 Iron Man was made against a budget of $140 million at that time and grossed $585.2 million worldwide.

At the same time, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 movie grossed $363 million in the United States and Canada. Jason Momoa's Aquaman is expected to earn $4.5 million during its seventh weekend and with that, it will come somewhere around $323 million, surpassing both Suicide Squad and Deadpool 2.

As of January 31, Aquaman has a total worldwide collection of $1.097 billion. With this much earning, this movie has already become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie of all-time, surpassing Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. Jason Momoa's superhero movie has also become the 24th highest-grossing movie of all-time.

Aquaman has received praises from critics and fans for its direction, visual effects, and cinematography. But many have panned the movie for its power screenplay and overly extended runtime.

Meanwhile, it won't be too long for the fans to wait for Aquaman 2. As per a report by Deadline, Aquaman movie director James Wan is interested in returning to this world in some capacities. As per the report, the acclaimed director is expected to oversee the development of Aquaman 2. At the moment, only future negotiations will determine whether Wan will decide to direct the movie or not.

In addition to this, fans have already started to speculate the plot details of Aquaman 2. As per some fans, there are chances that in the next DC movie, moviegoers will finally get to see Ocean Master and Black Manta. Besides these two, there are chances that with Aquaman 2, Warner Bros. and DC Extended Universe will explore other tangents as well by narrating the entire history of Atlantean.