Prior to Aquaman, Christopher Nolans's The Dark Knight earned $1.004 billion and The Dark Knight Rises crossed $1.084 billion. At the same time, after grossing $1 billion, Aquaman has officially become the eighth-highest grossing superhero movie ever made.
As per reports, DC's Aquaman has earned $287.8 million in North America and Canada alone and it is estimated that Jason Momoa's superhero movie will cross $300+ million during next weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, Aquaman has currently earned $1,020,261,781 worldwide and is expected to earn $15 to $16 million this weekend. As per earlier reports, Aquaman's highest-earning has been from the international market.
From China, Aquaman earned over $284 million, whereas from countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Russia, this superhero movie has earned Warner Bros. huge amounts of ticket money. After crossing $1 billion marks, the movie director James Wan has apparently created history.
Ridign high on $1 billion in earnings, Aquaman director Wan has become the eighth director to achieve something as brilliant as this. So far, directors like rhe Russo Brothers, Christoper Nolan, Michael Bay, Peter Jackson, Pierre Coffin, Joss Wheadon, and James Cameron have created this phenomenon.
Apart from earning $1 billion, Aquaman has also won hearts of several critics. As of now, the film holds 64 personal approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the website's critical consensus that reads: "Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."