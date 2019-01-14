Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman is all set to create history by passing the $1 billion mark. With this much of phenomenal earning, the Warner Bros. and DC Extended Universe movie has officially become the third DC movie to cross this milestone.

Prior to Aquaman, Christopher Nolans's The Dark Knight earned $1.004 billion and The Dark Knight Rises crossed $1.084 billion. At the same time, after grossing $1 billion, Aquaman has officially become the eighth-highest grossing superhero movie ever made.

As per reports, DC's Aquaman has earned $287.8 million in North America and Canada alone and it is estimated that Jason Momoa's superhero movie will cross $300+ million during next weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, Aquaman has currently earned $1,020,261,781 worldwide and is expected to earn $15 to $16 million this weekend. As per earlier reports, Aquaman's highest-earning has been from the international market.

From China, Aquaman earned over $284 million, whereas from countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Russia, this superhero movie has earned Warner Bros. huge amounts of ticket money. After crossing $1 billion marks, the movie director James Wan has apparently created history.

Ridign high on $1 billion in earnings, Aquaman director Wan has become the eighth director to achieve something as brilliant as this. So far, directors like rhe Russo Brothers, Christoper Nolan, Michael Bay, Peter Jackson, Pierre Coffin, Joss Wheadon, and James Cameron have created this phenomenon.

Apart from earning $1 billion, Aquaman has also won hearts of several critics. As of now, the film holds 64 personal approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the website's critical consensus that reads: "Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

However, Variety has criticized the dialogues of Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman but at the same time, praised James Wan's incredible direction by comparing it with The Lords of the Rings.

"The biggest surprise here is how, after the running time of a standard-length film has elapsed, Aquaman suddenly kicks the movie up a level for the finale. At just the moment this critic's eyes tend to glaze over in superhero movies—typically, as the villain goes nuclear and a portal to another dimension opens, threatening to destroy the planet—Wan unleashes a massive deep-sea battle on par with The Lord of the Rings," wrote Variety review.