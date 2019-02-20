Jason Momoa's Aquaman movie is unstoppable. After earning over a billion dollars at the global box-office, this Warner Bros. and DCEU movie has officially surpassed several other movies. Aquaman is currently running in its ninth weekend and as per a report by Forbes, it has managed to earn $331.3 million at the domestic box-office, that is the US and Canada. With this much domestic earning, the film's global turnover has now reached $1.885 billion.

After reaching this milestone, Aquaman officially surpassed the domestic earning of Will Smith's Suicide Squad, which earned $325 million. It has also surpassed the domestic earning of Ben Affleck's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which earned $330 million. As of now, the movie is way behind the domestic grossing of previous DC movies like Wonder Woman, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Dark Knight.

Even though Aquaman is way behind The Dark Knight at the North American's box-office collection, it has already passed Christian Bale's movie when it comes to the global collection. The domestic box-office collection of Aquaman is also behind several Marvel movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Wonder Woman, and Black Panther.

As per the report by Forbes, Aquaman is the biggest movie of December since Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, which earned $209 million. In addition to this, Aquaman is also the "leggiest" live-action comic book superhero movie since Jim Carrey's The Mask.

As of now, Aquaman is set for its digital release on March 5 and there are expectations that several DC movie fans would like to purchase the Blu-Ray version of the movie. Following the sale of merchandise and the digital prints, it looks like Aquaman would make some serious buck again.

Meanwhile, there have been serious talks about making Aquaman 2. As earlier reported, Warner Bros. has hired Aquaman movie's co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script of the upcoming superhero movie. There are discussions to bring James Wan back as the director but he reportedly is in the midst of a negotiation. Since Jason Momoa's Aquaman did phenomenally on the global collection, a lot is riding on the upcoming sequel. As of now, no other details have been revealed.