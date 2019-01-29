Aquaman to get fast and furious. Don't play with us Dwayne Johnson. Jason Momoa could be in future movies in the Fast & Furious series, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.

Reportedly Johnson, said on Instagram that he and Jason Momoa, had made an effort to bring Momoa into the fold for the action series for the upcoming spin-off film Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

'Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother,' said Johnson, who reprises his role as Luke Hobbs in the film. 'But his schedule was too packed.'

Johnson said that the 'next Hobbs movie for sure' should see Momoa, who's riding a huge Hollywood wave after his feature film Aquaman has made in excess of $1 billion worldwide since its release last month.

The role meant for Jason Momoa went instead to The Rock's fellow WWE star Roman Reigns (whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i).

But after what Dwayne Johnson just said about Jason surely appearing in future instalments of the franchise, we just can't help but feel super excited. Imagine Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Momoa sharing the screen together. The "Fast and the Furious" franchise is showing no signs of slowing down with the spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw" set to launch a new franchise. And there are still a couple of movies left in the original franchise.

Reportedly Jason Statham is slated to reprise his role of Deckard Shaw for the David Leitch-directed film, which will also feature Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. "Hobbs & Shaw" is set to hit theatres on August 2.