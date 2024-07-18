Sidharth Shukla might have left this world but he continues to remain fondly in the memory of his co-stars and friends. Jasmin Bhasin, who worked with Shukla in TV show – Dil Se Dil Tak and shared a great friendship with him, has recalled her reaction upon learning about his untimely death. Jasmin revealed that she was in Kashmir, and there was no network and she had no idea about what had happened.

How she came to know

It was only after she reached the airport that she learned about the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla's death. "The news came out, it was shocking. I was in Kashmir. I didn't have internet or cellular network. I was at the airport and people were murmuring about his demise. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. But the moment I landed in Mumbai, I became numb. I was numb for many days. He was gone," she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Jasmin further said that it was hard for her to accept that he was gone. The former Bigg Boss contestant also said that his death taught her one of the biggest life lessons: that nothing is permanent. She added that she realised how one should always sort out the issues and never leave things hanging.

Jasmin about friendship with Sidharth

The Naagin actress further recalled her strong friendship with the Balika Vadhu actor and the highs and lows they went through together. "He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship, as we had our share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women," she added.