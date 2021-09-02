Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital confirmed. The actor, who was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, was only 40.

According to reports, Sidharth Shukla suffered a heart attack in the morning. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

This news came as a shock for all his fans and colleagues as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The duo was known for his strong friendship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill and the rumoured couple was fondly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla's death came, a lot of celebrities, as well as his fans, flooded Twitter with condolence posts. Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Omg! Can't believe this news! Still hoping it's not true! So successful and hardworking, too young to go." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Numb... Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP... hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news." Ronit Roy wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! Good god! NOOOOOOO!" Kushal Tandon tweeted, "What is this true? Shuklaaaa???????"

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Oh god, it's really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti."

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! ?? No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla , life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul ????. Om Shanti. — Aftab Shivdasani ? (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2021

I can't believe what I just read. It's unbelievable. A person so young and so full of life. #SiddharthShukla will be missed dearly. May his soul rests is peace. Condolences to the family, friends and all the fans. ?? pic.twitter.com/U6FoNUU7M7 — हिमांश कोहली?? (@himanshkohli) September 2, 2021

Terrible news of passing away of renowned television artist #SiddharthShukla at the age of 40, life is so unpredictable.

I pray for strength to all his followers to overcome this tragic loss.

Om Shanti..? pic.twitter.com/mGxxAW28u0 — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) September 2, 2021

Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla , We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 2, 2021

Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace?? #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, Sidharth's family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show titled 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and in 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent. The actor's last screen work was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.