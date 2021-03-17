Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are now man and wife. The two got married at a private ceremony in Goa on Monday, March 15. Soon after the couple shared dreamy photos from their wedding, congratulations started pouring in for the two of them. From BCCI, IPL teams to players, there was no dearth of wishes for the newly married couple. And now, Amul too has joined the party.

Amul wishes the couple

Over the years, Amul has been surprising us with its creative and quirky way of wishing celebs. Their sassy take on political issues often grab headlines. And this time, with their sweet wish for Jasprit and Sanjana, Amul has again left everyone talking. Sharing a caricature of the couple, Amul's doodle soon went viral. "Jas ko preet mil gayi," read the caption. The doodle has been widely appreciated.

Several unseen photos of Jasprit and Sanjana's pre-wedding ceremony has also surfaced online. Both Sanjana and Bumrah opted for Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits and looked totally regal.

The dreamy wedding pictures broke the internet as soon as they surfaced. The two looked every bit in love in each of them. Sanjana Ganesan's sister turned the Maid of Honour for their wedding and even wrote a sweet letter for the couple.

This is how Sanjana's family welcomed Jasprit

A Rediff report quotes the letter: