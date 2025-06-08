Hollywood actor Jared Leto is currently under scrutiny following allegations of sexual misconduct made by nine women. These accusations, which have been reported by 'People' magazine and 'Air Mail', suggest a pattern of inappropriate behavior by the 53-year-old actor. Some of the women allege that they were minors at the time of the incidents, which reportedly took place around 2008 and 2009. The allegations include Leto asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old, walking out nude in front of a 17-year-old, and exposing himself to an 18-year-old.

Laura La Rue, a model who was 16 in 2008, shared her experience of meeting Leto at an animal rights benefit. She described how they connected over email, leading to an invitation to his studio. During her visit in April 2009, she alleged that Leto flirted with her and later walked out of a room nude when she was 17. "I thought maybe this was just what adult men do," she told 'Air Mail'. Despite these allegations, a representative for Leto has denied any inappropriate behavior, stating that their communications contained nothing sexual or inappropriate.

Another woman claimed that she was 16 years old in 2008 when Leto approached her at a cafe in Los Angeles and obtained her phone number. She alleged that Leto called her home in the middle of the night with a "weirdest, grossest voice", leaving her unsure if he was under the influence of drugs. These accounts, along with others, have been detailed in a comprehensive report by 'Air Mail', which conducted interviews with the women involved.

Allegations and Public Reaction

The allegations against Leto have been met with significant media coverage and public discourse. The reports suggest that young girls were allegedly recruited through model agencies or direct outreach to attend parties at Leto's home, organized by Bolthouse. An invitation for one such event reportedly included the words "Hey Kids", although Leto's representative insists he "did not write or approve the invitation ... and only recently saw it for the first time."

In response to these serious allegations, Jared Leto has categorically denied any wrongdoing. A statement from his representative to 'Air Mail' expressly denied all allegations, emphasizing that no inappropriate behavior occurred. Despite these denials, the allegations have been widely reported, drawing attention to what some describe as a longstanding pattern of behavior.

The public and media reaction to these allegations has been significant, with many drawing parallels to the broader #MeToo movement that has seen numerous high-profile figures in entertainment and other industries accused of sexual misconduct. The movement, which gained momentum in 2017 following the allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, has led to increased awareness and accountability for sexual harassment and assault.