India being a developing economy has got a great impact on the global economy market. Many of the developed countries of the world have joined hands with Indian companies. In simple words, India is one of the favourite destinations for investors and foreign giants. With being a business hub for many international companies, many startups are lately backed by foreign companies. As per the latest news in the business, Hafeez Kudroli's company Kudroli World to be backed by a Japanese company who will have a stake of 30% in Kudroli World. The Japanese firm is said to invest a huge amount of USD 43 Million in Hafeez's company.

This would not only maintain strong ties between the two firms but also build a strong trade network of Indian startups with other foreign companies. Kudroli World which is headquartered in Bengaluru offers services in every sector like real estate, apparel, hospitality, food, spa and salon, education, broadcast media, sports, Information Technology and fundraising. The company has currently 13 subsidiaries which are all set to expand in the years to come. Both the companies are in its negotiations and if everything goes well, the deal will be locked by May 2020. However, it is still not known which Japanese company has made such a humongous investment in Kudroli World.

After this deal, many foreign companies would be keen to make their investments in Indian companies and startups. While the spokesperson of the Japanese company did not give much details about the deal. But one thing is almost confirmed and it is the collaboration of both the firms. To get the confirmation about the same, we tried to get in touch with Hafeez Kudroli but there has been no response from him yet. All in all, if and when this deal is officially announced, it would be interesting to see what new Kudroli World will bring to the table for the consumers.