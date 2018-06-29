Patent disputes are commonplace in this era, so much so that Tokyo has decided to open up a new centre specialised in intellectual property. The International Arbitration Centre in Tokyo (IACT) will open in September and will deal with the rising number of patent disputes in the Asian region.

The IACT is set to have around a dozen arbitrators from around the world, who would try to resolve disputes within a period of one year, Katsuya Tamai, a project member and University of Tokyo professor specialising in intellectual property law, told Efe news.

Technological progress and diversification of applications have resulted in more patent infringement disputes worldwide, raising the number of cases not settled through dialogue, according to the latest report released by Japan's Patent Office.

The body also noticed that a growing number of disputes and legal complexities make the resolution process time-consuming. Hence it recommends more centres and arbitrators to handle such cases. The IACT is also open to handling disputes between non-Japanese companies as well, if both parties agree.

Recently, Apple and Samsung Electronics agreed to settle their patent dispute out-of-court. The case filed in 2011 by Apple, alleged that Samsung copied several elements from Apple's iPhone. At the height of the issue, the United States Supreme Court ordered Samsung to pay close to $1 billion, which the company challenged.

Blackberry also sued Facebook recently, highlighting the need for an international body to oversee patent disputes.

Intellectual property was also a key part of Trump's agenda when he imposed tariffs on Chinese goods. While the country has been known for manufacturing accurate knock-offs, never before had anyone challenged their blatant disregard for intellectual property.

[With inputs from IANS]