Central Japan may experience earthquakes with maximum intensity on its seven-tier scale system in the coming week, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Monday.

The remarks were made during a briefing after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast on Monday afternoon, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa, Xinhua news agency said.

Tsunami waves of up to 1.2 meters were observed in the prefecture following a series of earthquakes hitting Japan's western coast. The agency urged people in the local area to stay vigilant for possible strong tremors.

Indian Embassy sets up Emergency Control Room

The Indian Embassy in Japan on Monday set up an emergency control room for its citizens and said that it is in touch with concerned authorities in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami warning.

In a post on X, it said: "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024..."

In a picture attached with the post, the Indian Embassy shared emergency numbers -- +81-8039301715 (Yakub Topno), +81-7014920049 (Ajay Sethi), +81-8032144734 (D.N. Barnwal), +81-8062295382 (S. Bhattacharya), and +81-8032144722 (Vivek Rathee).

People seeking assistance can also contact the embassy on email addresses -- sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in and offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in. The embassy further urged Indian citizens to follow the instructions of the local government.

