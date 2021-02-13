An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan's northeastern Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 11:08 p.m. (local time) with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, Xinhua reported.

Horrifying footage from Japan during the earthquake showed tremors jolting for several seconds, lasting almost a minute. Watch below:

The quake logged Upper 6 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The tremor was also felt in the capital of Tokyo.

Earthquake hits India, Tajikistan

The horrifying Japan earthquake occurred a day after tremors were felt in several parts of north India and in Tajikistan.

The National Centre for Seismology under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences said the epicentre of the quake was in Amritsar. The earthquake occurred at 10.34 pm at 31.57 N latitude and 75.09 E longitude and had a depth of 10km, the ministry said. Tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and even Rajasthan.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan just few minutes apart from Amritsar earthquake, National Centre for Seismology confirmed.

