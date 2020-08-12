Every year, the Indian film and television industry celebrates the festival of Krishna Janmashtami with full zeal and vigour. Some of them even break the 'Dahi-handi', a prominent ritual which is synonymous with the celebration of Janmashtami. Today, we might not get to see our favourite celebrities attending the 'Dahi-handi' celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this hasn't stopped them from celebrating the festival of Lord Krishna's birthday with the same enthusiasm.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, IBTimes exclusively caught up with television actors to know how are they celebrating this day amidst the pandemic, childhood memories attached to Dahi-handi and delicacies that they love to binge.

Shubhangi Atre

(Seen in Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain on &TV)

How are you celebrating Janmashtami?



I will perform puja and will dress Lord Krishna in new clothes. As Krishanji likes butter, I will offer tulsi (basil leaves), Makhan mistri (butter and sugar)as bhoj. At midnight I will welcome Krishna Bhagwan with kapur ki aaarti (camphor).

Memories of Janmashtami

Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals that we celebrate in our house. Ever since I was a child, I remember my mom would prepper bhog (a plate full of savouries to offer lord) for Lord Krishna's arrival, she would weave clothes for Krishna clothes and would prepare a jhaki (swingg) for puja. She would prepare a special prasad panjiri (a form of prasad used in puja to offer lord) along with chappan bhog (56 dishes).

Trivia

Today only read it somewhere that it's Krishna's 5727th birthday. So it's really really special. Happy Janmashtmi to everyone.

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

Panjiri that is the prasad that I will be offering, Kheer and Puri Bhaji is what I love to cook and relish.

Mahima Makwana

(Seen in Shubharambh on Colors)

How are you celebrating Janmashtami?

I will be performing puja at home and spedn time with family. I am eager to eat delicious pooranpoli that my mummy will be making.

Memories of Janmashtami

Back in school, it used to be a holiday today. In fact, I enjoyed celebrating Dahi handi with family and neighbours. A fun celebration where youngsters used to get on the top of each other and break the Dahi Handi. Its always been a sight to enjoy and relish.

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

Mummy makes Pooranpoli and Aamti which is something I relish on this occasion.

Sangeeta Kapure is seen in TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

My family and I have decorated the whole house and our home temple. At midnight we will perform puja and recite bhajans including paalna jhulana. So I am looking forward to the puja and rituals tonight.

Memories of Janmashtami

I remember during my school days, I used to steal & eat a lot of pedas, sweets and laddoo. I would usually seek her permission before eating as she usually didn't allow me to eat them before offering them to God.

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

I relish mava peda, kheer and lots of other food. In fact, I enjoy everything surrounding the festivity.

Paras Madaan

(was last seen in Beyhadh 2 on Sony Entertainment Television )

How are you celebrating Janmashtami?

This year though there will be no Dahi handi unfortunately but I would be celebrating Janmashtami by reciting prayers, helping my mom create beautiful jhaki at home along with the chhappan bhog thali.

Memories of Janmashtami

One of my best childhood memories of Janmashtami was to celebrate Dahi handi with my friends.

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

My favourite dishes to savour on this occasion are the yummy pedas , special Makhan mishri and panchamrit.

Nirbhay Wadhwa

(Seen as Lord Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV)

How are you celebrating Janmashtami?

My family and I are quite religious and for us every festival is important and so is the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. Until last year, we used to go the temple and do pooja of Bal Krishna's palki. As this year I cannot go to my hometown, I'll be missing the grand celebration. I follow a very healthy diet regime but what makes me happier around this time is the mouth-watering delicious homemade food during this festival which adds to my cheat day.

Memories of Janmashtami

During my schooling, I used to dress up like Kanha. My friends and I enjoyed getting all the attention from our teachers and family members. I remember how we used to celebrate Dahi handi and make a human pyramid and the one who would break the handi would be so happy and joyful.

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

Actually, there is no specific food item but, whatever sweets made from milk and specially Dahi Wada makes my day very special.

Shubhaavi Choksey

(Seen as Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus).

Due to quarantine this will be the first time that I will not be able to go visit my mom and eat maa ke haat ka khana especially idli with sweet dry fruit milk.

Memories of Janmashtami

My father was born on Janmashtami so his name is Krishnappa. Therefore, we celebrated his birthday twice. He would always take my brother and me to see Dahi Handi and I would cheer for seeing everyone get ready and climb on each other to break the handi. In fact, I always asked my dad, "Can I also climb up daddy?" and inevitably he would say, "Next year bitiya." (laughs)

Any special dish that you cook or relish eating today?

Being a Mangalorean it's our tradition to have idli with a special dry fruit sweet milk at midnight.

International Business Times, India wishes its readers a very happy and blessed Janmashtami.